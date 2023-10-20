Zachary Willis struts with flair in DTC’s ‘The Rocky Horror Show’

RICH LOPEZ | Staff writer

rich@dallasvoice.com

Actor Zachary Willis is just hours away from an electrifying night. He’s cool and calm now, but a bit later in the evening he will explode in a dazzling display of talent and charisma as he embodies Columbia in Dallas Theater Center’s production of The Rocky Horror Show.

Willis serves up a bold and fearless performance alongside a cast of actors who all do the same. But this energy is of distinct significance to the actor.

“This is a season of explosion for me,” he said. “This year has been a big one.”

Willis, a member of DTC’s Brierley Resident Acting Company, is certainly a versatile actor who is often seen in more subdued, understated roles. But this year has hit different. He just came off of a featured performance as Jack in Into the Woods and is following that up with Rocky.

Audiences already familiar with his work may be seeing a whole new side to Willis’ talents.

“I think it has a different type of energy. Jack was very kinetic, but young,” Willis said of his role in Into the Woods. “I don’t think he was nearly as ferocious as Columbia is. But it’s been really fun to be able to color with those crayons. We go there without abandon or apology and can be as loud and raucous as we can be.”

Rocky Horror opened in late September and runs through Oct. 29.

Willis’ Columbia, a sort of groupie and ex-lover to Lee Walter’s Dr. Frank-n-Furter who is turned out over the doctor’s hunky creation Rocky, played by Alex Heika. The cast also includes Noah Randall, Rachel Nicole Poole, Christina Austin Lopez, David Lugo, Alex Organ and Liz Mikel — with an ensemble cast of phantoms and music director Kwinton Gray’s band also onstage.

The audience experience is as expected. Prop bags are available for those who want to join in on the traditional interactive revelry of the show, including shout outs and flying toilet paper rolls.

For Willis, the show is a celebration: “It’s become its own torch for us. We’re gonna have a good time no matter what opposition there might be, he said.

During the time of rehearsals, there was the looming specter of Senate Bill 12, which would have banned performances deemed explicit. SB 12 was intended to target drag shows, suggestive dancing and the like, primarily if in the presence of younger audience members. But it was enjoined and, ultimately, found unconstitutional by the courts before it could take effect.

The court’s ruling came just in time because DTC’s Rocky Horror has all that and more. And judging by Willis’ performance, he’s here for it.

With revealing costumes, fabulous fringe, chunky heels and bright green hair, Willis is serving up an inspired performance, but he’s also taking away something from it as well: Columbia’s first rendering was not what audiences see today. Willis wanted to show more skin.

“There’s a vulnerability to it. I love that there’s all these different bodies in the show. It’s revealing yes, but that’s Rocky! And I’m still young, so who knows the next time I’ll get a chance to be as fabulous and flamboyant as this so might as well do it now,” the 27 year-old said.

Beyond that, the gay actor felt that Columbia has opened his eyes to some self-discovery.

“Columbia’s unapologetic nature and flamboyance is something I don’t know if I am in my real life,” he said. “Normally, that’s theater, and, outside of that, I’m the exact opposite.

“But people will tell me that they see me. So where does the acting stop and authentic self meet — even though I’m playing an alien right now?”

Directed by Blake Hackler, this Rocky Horror is a very queer-forward show. Yes, Rocky has always had an eccentric legacy, but the celebration of identity, gender and versatile relationships here is quite center stage and glorious to see amid the hijinks.

“That’s been really fun,” Willis said. “First, I think when a room is so fun, and we’re curating a space of safety, everyone feels comfortable. And being in community with people of all expressions has made me more aware.

“Plus, I’m just kind of playing Colombia, and wherever they fall is where they fall. So that’s been interesting.”

When Walter appears as Frank-n-Furter, it certainly is a stage moment. But in contrast, Willis’ extended exit from the stage is to die for.

“Sometimes things are just so ridiculous on stage,” he said. “I just want to give the audience something to look at.”

Challenge unlocked.

For tickets, visit DallasTheaterCenter.org.