Collin County issued a stay at home order but also ordered all business to stay open. Collin County Judge Chris Hill spoke with the mayors of McKinney, Frisco and Celina at his side.

Mayor Eric Johnson of Dallas, which has the second largest population in Collin County, and Mayor Harry LaRosiliere of Plano, the largest city in Collin County, were noticeably absent. Their orders conflict with the Collin County order.

Hill kept repeating, “All businesses and all jobs and all workers are essential.”

His order even says that people who aren’t employed need to find work.

Rockwall and Hunt County have issued shelter-in-place orders. Denton County issued a shelter-in-place order that is closer to what Dallas and Tarrant counties have ordered. Celina and Frisco are in both Collin and Denton Counties. Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, trying to put a good spin on her order, entitled it, “Y’All Stay Home.”

— David Taffet