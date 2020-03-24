Resource Center CEO Cece Cox sent Dallas Voice the following letter about services currently available and how to access them:

If there’s one thing we’ve learned over 37 years at Resource Center, it’s being flexible and resilient in serving the needs of the LGBTQ and HIV communities of North Texas. Even as the coronavirus pandemic continues to create new challenges daily, it is our top priority to continue meeting the needs of our clients and community.

I, like many of you, watched the press conference Sunday evening where Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins mandated “Shelter in Place for Dallas County” thru April 3rd. Only essential sectors can remain open. The essential sector categories include:

o Healthcare and ancillary healthcare organizations and

o Providers of basic necessities for economically disadvantaged populations.

Resource Center falls into those categories. This means that we will continue to stay open – although that looks different now — and our dedicated staff will continue to provide critical and life-saving services to the community. The Center’s board, staff and supporters are committed to our mission of improving health and wellness, strengthening families and communities and providing transformative education and advocacy.

The following are updates for our five locations:

Starting yesterday at our Health Campus, food pantry services are offered via curbside pick-up. Our hot meal services will remain temporarily closed. Additionally, at the Health Campus, Case Management, Intake and Eligibility and Insurance Assistance are open but to reduce public travel, our staff will conduct eligibility and enrollment over the phone, including completing paperwork. Routine primary care visits at LGBTQ Health, located at the Health Campus, will be conducted via telemedicine with Dr. Gene Voskuhl.

At Nelson-Tebedo, appointments for Gender-affirming health care and PrEP will continue and are available via telemedicine. There is no routine HIV/STI screening, including no Thursday walk-in testing. However, STI treatment for symptoms and positive tests continues by appointment: 214.528.2236.

Our Community Center located at 5750 Cedar Springs Road is closed to the public; however, starting April 1st, Youth First programming and social activities will go VIRTUAL via an online video and chat room platform. THRIVE will also resume April 1st with virtual programming. For Behavioral Health and counseling located at the Community Center, a therapist will meet with patients via phone this week, with a move to telebehavioral health on March 30.

United Black Ellument or UBE, FUSE and GenderBrave resumed programming yesterday. Programming, social activities and online discussions will be virtual via Zoom, Facebook Live and Instagram Live. Additional details can be found on each of these program’s Facebook pages.

Last, our Dental Health facility located at 9535 Forest Lane remains temporarily closed. Patients may utilize smartphone capability when possible, with Facetime or a photo. Clients calling with emergency needs will be directed to a doctor.

I appreciate the hard work of Center staff who are doing incredible and brave work to maintain or adapt programs. These staff members are putting themselves on the frontline to ensure our clients and members have access to the services they need, just like we were a frontline responder in the 1980s at the onset of the AIDS pandemic. We are using the best in technology along with our caring and skillful staff to ensure we meet the needs of the communities we serve.

We will continue to keep you updated on responses and programs via our social media platforms and our website.

Stay strong, keep the faith, and we will get through this — together!

Cece Cox