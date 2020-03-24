Texas Workforce Commission Executive Director Ed Serna will host a Facebook Live Q&A session tomorrow (Wednesday, March 25), beginning at 2:30 p.m. to address COVID-19 and answer questions related to unemployment insurance.

The livestream discussion can be accessed through the TWC Facebook page, Facebook.com/texasworkforcecommission.

Citizens and media may submit all questions by Facebook or by email to communications@twc.texas.gov by 8 a.m. Wednesday. Serna will address these questions during the 30-minute live event.

Serna will answer questions about how the unemployment insurance process works and how TWC is “bolstering its resources to meet the unique challenges of COVID-19.”

“Texas faces a situation unlike any other in modern history, and the solution is we come together – Texans helping Texans,” Serna said. “The Texas Workforce Commission is here to assure that all Texans get all the employment benefits to which they’re entitled. Unemployment Insurance is a promise to Texans and it is a promise we will keep. Our number one priority right now is helping Texans manage this situation.”