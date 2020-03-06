Nominating committee members John Reiger and Emma Colquitt are searching for new CFA LGBT board and committee members. (David Taffet/Dallas Voice)

Committee members may also assist in gathering information, providing education and engaging the community

Coalition for Aging LGBT is an ambitious four-county organization that is currently seeking board members to specialize in one of several categories — housing, advocacy and education and social engagement.

Last year, CFA published its first assisted living housing guide. Portland printed an eight-page brochure on its area facilities, so the DFW group produced an 8-page “North Texas LGBT-Friendly Senior Housing Guide.” This year, the organization’s goal is to add home healthcare options as well as re-certify those facilities that made it into the first housing guide.

Home healthcare is important because many aging LGBTQ people are opting to remain in their homes as long as possible, coalition officials explained. Having some assistance can keep people in their homes longer, and knowing the company they’re hiring can be trusted is important.

Those board members specializing in housing options would be contacting facilities and rating their inclusiveness. But as part of its certification, companies need to offer LGBTQ sensitivity training to its employees. That’s where the advocacy and education elements come in. CFA is looking to expand its team of volunteers to provide training to staff of assisted living facilities throughout the area.

Social engagement is also important in the health of aging members of the LGBTQ community. When CFA contacted companies throughout North Texas about whether LGBTQ people are welcome in their facilities, all responded “of course.” But when asked what programming they offer to keep LGBTQ residents interested or safe, none could give an answer, coalition officials said.

The social engagement committee offers a variety of programming and program ideas to help facilities fill in those gaps. One facility shuttles a few of its residents to Cedar Springs Road once a week; another has put Gaybingo on its monthly program offerings. But other programs might be as simple as showing a film that’s of some interest to LGBTQ residents.

Anyone interested in joining the board or participating on a committee should contact Emma Colquitt at emma.colquitt@att.net.