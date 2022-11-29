What’s that old saying about falling apples and trees and such?

Laura Voepel, the mother of Anderson Lee Aldrich, the man accused of murdering five people and causing several others to be injured when he opened fire on patrons inside Colorado Springs’ Club Q on Nov. 19, has also been arrested, according to LGBTQ Nation.

At 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, just hours after her son allegedly staged a mass shooting in the LGBTQ bar, Voepel was arrested by Colorado Springs police on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Police said that Voepel was standing outside of some apartments making “unreasonable noise,” and that even after she was told to stop yelling, she kept right on yelling. When officers moved to arrest her, she allegedly became combative.

Police did not say whether the disturbance was related to the Club Q shooting or how it started.

Aaron Brink, Aldrich’s father, also is strong evidence in support of the apple tree theory. Brink, a porn star with a criminal history who went by the screen name Dick Delaware, told reporters after the shooting that when he learned his son was involved in a shooting at an LGBTQ club, he said, “I got scared. ‘Shit, is he gay?’ And he’s not gay, so I said, phew. My opinion about gays is it’s not ok. I think we should stand up against homosexuality.”

Aldrich reportedly went to court at age 15 to have his name legally changed because he was being targeted for online bullying, in part due to his father’s film career.

And then there is the alleged gunman’s maternal grandfather, outgoing California State Assemblyman Randy Voepel, a Republican loyal to Trump who in January 2020 spoke in support of the insurrectionists who stormed the U.S. Capitol.

— Tammye Nash