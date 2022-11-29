Cantor Sherri Allen, along with members of the Inclusive Faith Coalition, testified at the Arlington Library Advisory Board meeting, where members were voting about whether to include pride displays and updated inclusion guidelines in the Arlington libraries.

They reached a compromise, allowing these Pride month displays in the teen and adult sections, but not the children’s section and giving books a dedicated space in each age-range section of the library, according to Allen.

Compromise isn’t good enough for a group called The Woodlee Fundamentalists and is in danger of being rejected by the Arlington City Council. Since the compromise side has been quiet, but the Woodlee side has continued to be loud, the council is considering voting down the compromise to make the issue go away.

Meanwhile, the Rev. Katie Hays wrote a letter to the council: