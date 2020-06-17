Dallas will replace the city flag with a Pride city flag for the remainder of Pride Month with a ceremonial flag raising on Thursday.

The LGBT Caucus of the Dallas City Council called a special session on June 16 to vote to replace the city flag with a Pride version of the city flag. Mayor Pro Tem Adam Medrano will lead a ceremonial raising of the flag on the plaza at Dallas City Hall at 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 18.

Here is the text of the resolution: