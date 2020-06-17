Dallas Eagle owner Jeffrey Payne announced today (Wednesday, June 17, that, as the COVID-19 infection numbers continue to rise and restaurants and other bars are having to close their doors again, Dallas Eagle will remain closed.

The Eagle is one of the few LGBTQ bars that has not already re-opened in the wake of the mid-March shutdown order from Dallas County and city officials. Hidden Door President Harvey Meissner had already announced that bar would not re-open until sometime in July as remodeling work continues there, and Caven Enterprises has not yet re-opened Station 4/The Rose Room, the largest of its four bars.

Payne’s announcement said:

“After reviewing the data concerning COVID-19 and the spike in cases and hospitalizations happening in Texas and Dallas County, the Dallas Eagle will remained closed, and I will reassess the situation week to week.

“Please know that we want nothing more than to open the bar; however, with other bars/restaurants closing for a second time due to outbreaks within their locations, I do not feel safe in having my family, staff and patrons congregating at the bar.

“The staff and I miss each of you immensely; however, until the current situation has a better outlook, we will remain closed. I understand that “other” bars are open, so don’t start on me with your opinion. I don’t own those bars; I own the Dallas Eagle and, in such, I make decisions which best reflect my opinion on how to keep my staff and patrons safe. Do I need to open for financial reasons? You bet your ass, I do. But I will never value a person’s life and well-being over my making a buck.

“Please remain safe. Please make wise decisions. And we will open soon enough. and we will welcome each of you with open arms.

“Respectfully, Jeffrey Payne, Owner”