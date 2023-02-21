U.S. Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island will be stepping down this spring.

He served 12 years in office as an openly gay member of Congress. He has represented Rhode Island’s First Congressional District since 2011. Before that, he served as mayor of Providence for eight years from 2003-2011 and a member of the Rhode Island House of Representatives from 1995-2003. As mayor of Providence, he became the first openly gay mayor of a U.S. state capital.

“Rep. Cicilline will end his time in Congress with an unparalleled track record of advancing LGBTQ+ rights in our nation,” said Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign. “He helped get a major piece of legislation to the finish line with the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, and he has been a driving force in introducing and rallying support for the desperately needed Equality Act, which would guarantee nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ+ people across the country.”

Cicilline is leaving Congress to take over as president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation, the state’s largest philanthropic organization.