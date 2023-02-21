’80s pop superstar Debbie Gibson is returning to Dallas as headliner for MetroBall 16, officials with the Greg Dollgener Memorial AIDS announced today. MetroBall is GDMAF’s largest fundraising event each year, and this year the event once again kicks off Dallas Pride weekend, taking place Friday night, June 2, at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road.

Gibson’s performance at MetroBall will be the second stop on her The Body Remembers Encore U.S. tour following the release of her The Body Remembers album. She will come to Dallas following the tour premiere in Niagara Falls, N.Y. on May 25.

Joining Gibson in the MetroBall 16 entertainment lineup are Billboard magazine’s 1990s “dance artist of the decade” Kristine W and local favorite Jada Pinkett Fox as emcee.

Barry Robertson, GDMAF board president, said, “MetroBall is the biggest fundraiser for GDMAF, so we are excited to bring this level of talent to our event and hope they will attract an even wider audience. Our goal is to put on an event that everyone can enjoy.”

Organizers said that even though some details are still being worked out, MetroBall 16 will include “plenty for everyone to do in addition to the show, including a large silent auction.”

Pre-sale tickets for MetroBall 16 are available online now for $40. Tickets will also be available at the door for $50. Also available are a limited number of VIP packages, with Diamond Access meet-and-greet included. Get all details GDMAF.org/MetroBall.

The Warwick Melrose Hotel, a MetroBall 16 sponsor, is offering an exclusive rate of $195 a night, plus taxes and fees, valid for Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, June 1-3. To get the special rate, you must book your reservation using the special link on the GDMAF website before May 1 or before the block of rooms fill up.

GDMAF Founder David Hearn noted, “Our first MetroBall, 16 years ago, was held at TMC and had less than 75 attendees. It is exciting to see it grow to an event with upwards of 700 people in attendance AIDS may not get the attention it used to, but it still affects too many people.”

In its 25-year history, GDMAF has raised more than $1 MILLION to provide assistance to more than 3,500 people with HIV and AIDS across the DFW Metroplex.

Official MetroBall sponsors so far include Caven Enterprises; Dallas Voice; Doug Boster Catering; Omni Hotel/Warwick Hotel; Toyota of Irving; The UPS Store on Cedar Springs; Dallas Pride; Sisley Cosmetics; Terry Bax Accountant, MMS; Sarah’s Secret Condoms to Go; Dark Hour Haunted House; Dr Niroomand — Uptown Dermatology; John Deluna Design-copy-strategy; Fashion Optical; Veritex Bank; Steven M. Pounders, MD; Dan Morrow; AHF and Gilead Science.