Construction worker by day, drag queen by night — but with her continuing success on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15, now underway, and her rising popularity, Loosey LaDuca is likely to see far more drag and far less construction work in her future. Loosey made a special appearance at The Rose Room inside S4, recently, and DVtv’s Larry the Fairy was there to chat with the rising star and explain to her the significance of Whataburger — or was that whaterburger?