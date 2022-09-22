Chaselyn Wade Vance presents the premiere of her first feature film, Dr. Kim and the Apparition, on Thursday, Oct, 13, from 7-10 p.m. at LOOK Dine-In Cinemas, 10110 Technology Blvd. Part-Time Justin from the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show (106.1 KISS FM in Dallas) hosts the evening, which will benefit Legacy Cares.

Chaselyn wrote the story for, directed and stars in the film, which has worldwide distribution through ITN Studios. It tells the story of a celebrity medium who gets pulled back to her hometown and back into her past when someone she knows seeks her help with an “apparition” plaguing their family home. This is her first trip to her hometown since she moved away many years ago to live her truth as a trans woman, but once she gets there, Kim begins to realize some of her memories are “missing.” The film tells the story of how Kim finds the truth about herself as well as about the apparition she has been called home to investigate.

The movie, with a screenplay by Joseph Herrera, also features Jade Summers, William Matthews, April Hartman, Richard D. Curtin Jada Jay, Robb Hudspeth, Terry Aderholt, Neve Felder, Judson Matthews, Martha Chupp, Lily Lurid, Eric Riggs, Sara Rashelle, Lynn Lawrence, Maggie Kelly, John Vance, Dylan Todd, Lucca Sosa, Michael Tierney Moran, Dr. Ollie and Avery Anne.

Following the movie, there will be a panel discussion with the cast, followed by a party. A cash bar and small bites will be available.

Tickets are $20, available in advance at EventBrite.

—Tammye Nash