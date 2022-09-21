The National Center for Transgender Equality and the 2022 U.S. Trans Survey team are seeking volunteers to assist with outreach efforts for the 2022 U.S. Trans Survey, which is, they say, the largest survey of trans people in the U.S. and the U.S. Territories.

According to a press release, “The survey will be launched soon, and we are looking for passionate supporters of trans rights to join us in helping ensure every trans-identifying person in the country has the opportunity to take the survey.”

Volunteers are needed who can attend phone-banking and text-banking training sessions, who can reach out to survey participants about the U.S. Trans Survey via phone-banking and text-banking and answer any questions participants have about the survey, and who “support the mission and overall goals” of the survey.

Anyone interested in volunteering to help with outreach can go here to fill out the forms.

— Tammye Nash