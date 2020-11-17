Caven Enterprises, parent company of TMC–The Mining Company, Sue Ellen’s, JR.’s, S4 and The Room, will hold a meeting to discuss its plans for development on its property along Cedar Springs Road and answer questions about the project on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. at TMC, 3903 Cedar Springs Road.

Former City Councilman Ed Oakley will discuss the project and answer questions.

On it’s Facebook invitation, the company wrote, “Please come and get all the facts about the development plans and the preservation of the community Bars (TMC/S4/JRs/Sue Ellens) for Decades to come.”

— David Taffet