Voting has begun to choose which entries will be used on two art panels to be installed on Cedar Springs Road. The installation is one of the final upgrades to Cedar Springs Road that has included new marker signs, sidewalk improvements, a traffic light at the Oak Lawn Branch Library and landscaping paid with city bond money. The rainbow crosswalks that were added were privately funded.

To vote, click here. The panels will be placed at Knight Street at Cedar Springs. One will be 20 feet long and the other 40 feet long and each three feet high.

Five choices have been submitted. Rate them 1 to 5 — 5 being your favorite. Address information is required so the city can put more weight on local entries.

Voting ends on Thursday, Nov. 19.

— David Taffet