Voting for the board of directors of the North Texas LGBT Chanber of Commerce ended Monday, Nov. 16, and President and CEO Tony Vedda has announced the names of new and returning board members.

New board members are Ethan Avanzino with Southwest Airlines, Jake Krysiak with Polsinelli PC, Stephen Lewis with Toyota North America, Joli robinson with Habitat for Humanity, Waylon Tate with J. Waylon & Associates and Gary Sanchez with VisitDallas.

New members join existing board members including Shelley Hunter with Sky Branded Apparel, Armando G. Ramirez with Supreme Lending, Clint R. Thomson with Celeratec Managed Systems, Justin “JT” Williams with Independence Title and Rachel Wolf with Executive Leadership.

Board chair is Clint Thomson, and Gary Sanchez is treasurer and chair elect. Justin Williams is immediate past chair and foundation chair. Shelley Hunter is ambassador chair; Armando Ramirez is Gala co-chair, and Rachel Wolf is membership chair.

In addition ot Vedda, the Chamber staff includes Lisa Howe as vice president, office volunteer Debbie Hoff and PR head Waylon Tate

Visit the website for more information on the North Texas LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce.

— Tammye Nash