It’s been a minute since we’ve caught up with North Texas (Allen) native and singer-songwriter Allison Ponthier. Since our last chat for Out North Texas, she has released her third EP Breaking the Fourth Wall and is now on her third major tour. On Saturday, Ponthier returns to DFW to play at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in support of headliner NIKI.

Before the show, she talked with Dallas Voice, filling us in on the goings-on in this past year, which has turned out to be a big one for her.

Dallas Voice: So glad to reconnect with you. You’re on another big tour coming through here. How do you feel about being on the road?

Ponthier: Having Dallas Voice be interested is such a blessing. You’re always in my corner! Touring feels like a huge cornerstone of my music. Not only is it what I want my career to be based on, real playing and live instruments, but it’s really grounding and live shows are honestly the best moments of my career.

We first spoke when your first EP Faking My Own Death in 2021. How do you feel your live show has evolved since then?

I think I remember saying then how terrified I was of performing. I don’t know what it is, but something has shifted this year. I feel more secure and my songs and works have existed for a while. I’m connecting more. Now touring and performing is a safety blanket for me. It’s the one place I can shut out all distractions. I think when I first started I was seeking the approval of others. Now I feel empowered to listen to myself and find comfort in it.

You released your third EP this year. What were you saying in Breaking the Fourth Wall that was different from previous releases?

All my EPs are related. The first was about my coming out and identity. The second, I’m critiquing myself. In this one, it’s the first that’s about other people. I’m looking out of my own house of mirrors at my relationships with people. I’ve never put a love song out and I have one with “Lie Detector.” “Skin” is about jealousy. I was afraid to dissect those things but now it’s like, I wanna talk about more challenging things.

Oh, so is “Lie Detector” about someone special?

So this may be shocking but I’ve been with my girlfriend for seven years now. I’ve written many love songs for her but never put them on the EPs. And they never felt like me at the time. But it’s nice to naturally start opening up in new ways.

How are you handling fame as it increases around you?

If this was all happening at 19 or 20, I’d have struggled. I think about privacy all the time. It’s a huge privilege to have fans and hear their stories that inspire me and talk with them at each show after. I’m really grateful that I do have fans that seem mindful of my privacy. Part of that is because I write music that connects with people who are anxious like me. They understand those boundaries. I’m not surprised Chappell Roan had that bad experience with boundary issues, but she blew up so fast in a short time. I’m lucky everything has been gradual and still at my own pace.

Your show here is one night, but will you have time to hang out in your hometown?

I’m going to go everywhere I miss. I hope to get to Station 4, I want to go to Deep Ellum. I might go to Six Flags. But for sure, I’m going to see my family.

What’s on the horizon for you?

I’m working on my debut record. I’ve finished most of the music and it’s been some of the most important, sentimental, biggest life work thing I’ve ever worked on. I am playing some unreleased songs on this tour. If I’m lucky, it will be out next year.

