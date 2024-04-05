Normally, we’d wait for new music Monday to post, um, new music, but we can’t sleep on a song when its one of our own.

Texas-native singer/songwriter Allison Ponthier dropped a new single on Friday. She’s teased the song on socials, but is finally here. It’s been a season of Ponthier already. She just dropped her single “Skin” a month ago. Now a new song and a new EP announcement.

Upon the release of “Lie Detector,” Ponthier will officially reveal a new EP release titled Breaking the Fourth Wall for May.

As for the single, Ponthier said it’s got a love-song vibe which is new for her.

“It’s a song about how when someone sees you so clearly — maybe even more clearly than you see yourself — it can be a little terrifying,” she said in the song’s announcement. “To be seen for who you really are is the most wonderful thing in the world, but it also takes some getting used to.”

If you’re the sentimental type (guilty), the ballad tugs at your emotions with its heartfelt poetry. Ponthier’s talent is painting distinct pictures with her lyrics on top of a delicate sound. And her video keeps it simple adding to the weight of her words.

Watch the video to “Lie Detector” below:

–Rich Lopez