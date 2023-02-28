Carrollton Pride-HumanTexas’ 2023 Pride Festival will be held Saturday, June 3, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Horizon Unitarian Universalist Church, 1641 W Hebron Parkway in Carrollton, organizers announced this week.

“Carrollton has so many diverse communities within its borders, we invite the citizens of all communities to meet, have a booth, join the celebration and get to know each other better … with a little glitter, good music and food,” the announcement on the Carrollton Pride Facebook page said.

Organizers said 10-foot-by-10-foot booths are available here for $50 for for-profit businesses and $25 for nonprofit organizations. No electricity will be provided, and “all participants must be diversity-centric and affirming organizations,” organizers said.

Carrollton Pride-HumanTexas will also host a Meet the Candidates forum Wednesday, April 12, at 7 p.m. at Horizon UU Church, featuring candidates for mayor and city council in Carrollton’s upcoming city elections. This will be a moderated forum to include questions on LGBTQIA-related, local and state issues.

— Tammye Nash