For her Planet Freakshow at JR.’s Bar and Grill, drag performer Cassie Nova – and Dallas Voice contributor – celebrated her birthday as part of the show. The night featured her cast of queens and one surprise guest. Retired NBA star and always eccentric-personality Dennis Rodman joined Nova onstage.

In video caught by Stefani Graves, Dennis Rodman began singing “Hold On” by Sean Paul for the DJ to play as Nova and the queens looked on. During his time onstage, Rodman expressed his love for the community before the DJ played the track. Nova and her cast danced onstage with Rodman and then posed for pics.

On her Facebook, Nova posted: “Jrs booked Dennis Rodman for my birthday. Next year I want Henry Cavil (sic). Tonight was so much fun. XOXO thank you to everyone that came out.”

– Rich Lopez