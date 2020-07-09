UPDATE: Angelo Walker, 20, has been booked into the Dallas County Jail, on a charge of murder. Bond is set at $900,000.

Dallas Police have just announced the arrest of a suspect in the June 30 murder of trans woman Merci Mack.

According to a post just now on the police department’s blog, DPD.beat, “During this course of this investigation, it was determined that Angelo Walker was responsible for the murder of Merci Richey. On July 8, 2020, Angelo Walker was arrested by the North Texas Fugitive Task Force.”

Watch for updates as they become available.

— Tammye Nash