With the bars in Texas once again shut down in an effort to try and stem the spread of COVID-19, the management at Caven Enterprises chose to board over the windows of JR’s Bar & Grill, in the interest of security.

The large windows in the bar located right at the corner of Throckmorton and Cedar Springs Road have always given patrons inside a grand view of the fabled Crossroads ( the intersection at the heart of the Dallas LGBTQ community). But with the bar shut down, those same windows become a prime target for troublemakers. In fact, during the first shut down, someone shot one of those windows with a BB or pellet gun. Thus — the choice to board them up.

But today, Porter and Mary added a little pizzaz by painting peace signs, rainbows and #BlackLivesMatter messages on the boards covering the windows, bringing more color and life back to The Strip.

(Photos by Chad Mantooth)

— Tammye Nash