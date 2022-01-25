The Dallas Morning News is reporting that Elton John has cancelled his concert set for tonight (Tuesday, Jan. 25) at 8 p.m. at the American Airlines after testing positive for COVID-19. Tonight’s concert was the first of two scheduled in Dallas as part of Elton’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.” The second was set for tomorrow night (Wednesday, Jan. 26), also at the American Airlines Center.

Representatives have said new tour dates will be announced soon, and tickets for the cancelled show will be honored at the rescheduled concerts.

— Tammye Nash