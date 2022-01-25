Chihuahua police arrested a man and a woman in the torture, dismemberment and murder of an El Paso same-sex couple. The charge, according to the El Paso Times, is femicide.

The couple killed were identified by Juarez police only as Nohemi M.M. and Tania M.H. but identified by local media as Nohemí Medina Martínez and Yulizsa Ramírez, a married couple from El Paso who were in Mexico visiting relatives.

Police didn’t release a motive but women’s groups and LGBTQ groups have called it a hate crime.

The mutilated bodies were found in trash bags along a highway about 30 miles southeast of Juarez, according to local TV reports. Juarez is across the Rio Grande from El Paso.

The couple was murdered at a home in San Isidro, which is southeast of Juarez. Police found evidence of the murders taking place in the house, but didn’t release information about what that evidence is.

According to People, at least nine other women have been killed this month in Juarez in addition to Martinez and Ramirez.

— David Taffet