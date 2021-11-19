The Dallas Museum of Art announced today (Friday, Nov. 19) that Brad Pritchett has been appointed the museum’s chief marketing and communications officer. Describing Pritchett as a “a high-energy, results-oriented professional” with 20 years of marketing and communications experience, a museum press release said Pritchett will officially join the DMA on Jan. 3, although he will begin work this month as a part-time independent contractor.

Noting that most of his 20 years of experience have been spent in leadership roles with prominent nonprofit organizations, the DMA press release continues, “An exceptional strategist with a proven ability to develop and execute multifaceted campaigns, Pritchett has an award-winning record of defining and directing integrated internal and external marketing and communications. A top communicator, he is an acknowledged expert in the development and implementation of compelling initiatives for sustainable growth.”

Dr. Agustín Arteaga, the DMA’s Eugene McDermott director, said, “We are excited to welcome Brad to the DMA, and back to the Dallas Arts District, after a notable career leading the marketing and communications programs at two stellar institutions and many years of dedicated volunteer service.

“His fantastic interpersonal skills, thought leadership talents and demonstrated devotion to fostering artistic creativity and delivering community impact are certain to elevate the DMA’s goals and expand our successes in the coming years,” Arteaga continued. “I am confident Brad has the expertise and enthusiasm to ensure that our driving principle — that art is at the center and equity and community are at the core of all we do — is powerfully messaged to the communities we serve.”

Pritchett said, “I am thrilled to be headed back home to the Dallas Arts District and even more so to be joining forces with the Dallas Museum of Art. The DMA is a cornerstone of creativity and an institution that has forever held a special place in my heart, both personally and professionally.

“I’m eager to dive in with my team and get to work so that even more people begin to experience the space of wonder and discovery where art comes alive.”

Pritchett has been vice president of marketing and communications, North Texas, for the American Heart Association, since 2017. From 2007 until 2017, he was senior director of marketing and communications at the Dallas Theater Center, where he developed strategies in tandem with senior leadership that led to their winning the Regional Tony Award.

Pritchett has spent the last two years as co-chair of Black Tie Dinner, which last weekend held its 40th anniversary celebration. In 2019, as junior co-chair, Pritchett helped Black Tie find new ways to continue raising funds for its beneficiaries during the COVID pandemic shutdown.

In his role at the DMA, Pritchett will be responsible for the effective management of the museum’s marketing and communications functions across the organization. As a key member of the Director’s Team, he will lead the DMA’s overall brand strategy, digital and social media strategy and creative campaigns and advertising, as well as messaging, implementation and analysis to drive community engagement and increase the museum’s impact.

Pritchett will report to Dr. Arteaga.

At the American Heart Association, Pritchett successfully led the marketing and communications teams in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton counties in the areas of public relations, advertising, marketing, communications, events, logistics and creative content. He built and sustained strategic relationships with community partners and coalitions, media, key stakeholders, board members and influencers that furthered the community impact and brand identity of AHA.

At the Dallas Theater Center, Pritcnett developed and implemented all sales programs to achieve DTC’s financial sales goals, and he planned retention programs to cultivate, retain and increase ROI with subscribers. He also created an external communications plan in support of DTC’s mission and strategic planning.

Earlier, Pritchett spent four years as director of marketing operations/special events for Eclipse Entertainment.

Pritchett has appeared as a contributor on WFAA Channel 8, as a Dallas Voice television host and on panels for the National Alliance for Musical Theatre, League of Resident Theatres, Theatre Communications Group and several national LGBTQ events. He was noted as the “marketing enthusiast” and a featured speaker with the Dallas Chamber of Commerce.

He graduated from the University of North Texas with a bachelor’s degree in radio, television and film and communications.