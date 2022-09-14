Drag legends The Boulet Brothers and Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streamer for horror, thrillers and the supernatural, this week announced a new spin-off series, The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans.

Based on the original The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, the series will debut with a two-episode premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 25 on Shudder and AMC+, with subsequent episodes rolling out weekly.

Hosted and created by the Boulet Brothers, Dragula: Titans will offer 10 episodes starring some of the most popular drag icons from the original’s previous seasons, all competing in “a grand championship of drag artistry and shocking physical challenges” for a grand prize of $100,000, the headlining spot on the upcoming world tour and the first ever Dragula: Titans crown and title.

Fans of the original will feel right at home with the spinoff, but Dragula: Titans will feature a new format promising a haunted mansion full of twists and turns that take place in a brand-new “underworld” set that was built just for the season.

“We wanted the show to feel familiar to fans, but we also wanted the set and format to feel elevated from a regular season in order to match the incredible talent of the artists we’ve brought together,” the Boulet Brothers said. “There are so many shocking twists and turns this year that the competitors affectionately renamed the show “Gagula” during filming, and we really can’t wait for audiences to see it. This show is truly the most compelling content we’ve created to date.”

Craig Engler, GM of Shudder, said, “The Boulet Brothers and our previous Dragula series have attracted a wonderfully passionate, engaged and diverse fanbase and we’re delighted to bring them even more of the content they crave with this next competition series, especially during our biggest, most celebrated month of the year.”

Along with returning fan favorite competitors to be announced at a later date, there will also be a rotating cast of guest judges from the show’s past and present, including horror icon Cassandra Peterson (Elvira), Harvey Guillen (What We Do In The Shadows), Justin Simien (director of Disney’s upcoming Haunted Mansion film), David Dastmalchian (Dune, Suicide Squad), pop metal princess Poppy, drag superstars Alaska and Katya, and horror royalty Joe Bob Briggs (Last Drive In), Bonnie Aarons (The Nun) and Barbara Crampton (Reanimator, Jakob’s Wife) to name a few, with surprise guests making unannounced appearances along the way.

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans is the first project to be rolled out as part of the duo’s recent multi-project deal with Shudder. Announced via Variety, the partnership will also include a new season in the main The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula series, as well as some other yet to be announced projects.

— Tammye Nash