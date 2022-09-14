CBS Sports’ Beyond Limits returns with three new episodes including one featuring OJ Jenkins, our local LGBTQ community women’s football champion. The episode airs on Saturday, Sept 17 at 1 p.m. Central Time on CBS and streams on Paramount+.

From the promo material:

This episode explores the Women’s National Football Conference (WNFC), an amateur full-contact women’s football league in the U.S. Host A.J. Ross examines the players at the center of this league and their goal of transcending the game they love, while delving into their mission: creating more equity in sports for women and girls and being serious contenders in the world of tackle football. The episode also highlights the league’s founder, former NFL coach and National Women’s Football Hall of Famer Odessa Jenkins.

— David Taffet