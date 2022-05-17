Table Captain sales are now open for the 41st annual Black Tie Dinner, set for Sept. 24 at Sheraton Dallas Hotel. The dinner is presented by PNC Bank.

Each table seats 10, and table captains can buy two seats for $800 and then invite eight others to pay for the remaining seats. Table captains need to ensure the full table payment by Sunday, July 31 (10 guests at $400 each). They need to input guest information by Friday, Aug. 19, and then finalize guest info by Monday, Sept. 19.

Get all the details here.

— Tammye Nash