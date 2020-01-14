Applications are now open for organizations interested in becoming beneficiaries of the 2020 Black Tie Dinner, BTD officials have announced. Applications and more information are available online at BlackTie.org/beneficiaries, and completed applications are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14.

To be eligible, organizations must have tax-exempt status as determined by the IRS, must be able to demonstrate significant service to the North Texas LGBTQ community and must use a majority of the funds received from Black Tie Dinner for direct community programs and services.

BTD also offers a “First-Year Beneficiary” program, which targeting smaller or newer organizations and open only to first-time beneficiaries. This program has fewer requirements in terms of volunteer hours and tables sales, and in exchange, first-year beneficiary organizations receive a smaller overall share of the funds distributed.

BTD Co-chair Jeremy Hawpe said, “We are always excited to learn about all the different ways our applicants are making an impact in the North Texas community. Our beneficiaries inspire our board members to work hard all year and raise as much as we can to support their efforts.”

Black Tie Dinner holds several fundraising events throughout the year across the DFW area leading up to the annual dinner gala in downtown Dallas. This year’s dinner, the 39th annual, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel.

In 2019, the organization distributed a record-breaking $1.44 million to its beneficiaries and has distributed over $25 million since its inception in 1982.

For additional information about Black Tie Dinner, visit blacktie.org. Questions regarding the beneficiary application process may be emailed to [email protected]

— Tammye Nash