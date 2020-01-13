Room monitors, registration, hospitality suite hosts. Creating Change can still use volunteers, according to conference director Andy Garcia.

“Volunteering for Creating Change is a great way to meet other social justice activists from around the world,” said Evangeline Weiss, who’s in town with the National LGBTQ Task Force to stage the largest annual conference targeting LGBTQ activists.

The conference begins on Wednesday, Jan. 15 and runs through Sunday, Jan. 19. A volunteer training will be held at the Sheraton Dallas hotel at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Training will be held at the hotel in State Room 2 on the convention center side of the hotel. Either register online or call Dave Wait at 734-845-0876.

That’s when on-site registration opens as well.

Cathy Renna, who’s been to almost every Creating Change conference since the early 1990s is here working with media that will be attending. She said, “There are many ways to volunteer and enjoy Creating Change.” She said folks will be needed at the expo that runs through the conference and at the festival on Sunday. Others will be needed at the drag show on Friday night and other performances and films that will be screened throughout the weekend.

— David Taffet