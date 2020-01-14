The world’s largest LGBTQ racial justice institute opens the Creating Change conference on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

The all-day event includes an opening plenary with a keynote address by queer, black, feminist love evangelist Alexis Pauline Gumbs. That’s followed by performance poetry by Timothy DuWhite.

Nine afternoon breakout sessions include topics as diverse as talking to children about race to “Mobilize, Organize, Vote, Empower.” Other topics include the fight to decriminalize sex trade learning about organizing going on in New York and Texas by trans and queer migrants of color.

Beyond Diversity and Inclusion will be discussed in a workshop. While D&I are increasingly common in LGBTQ organizations but diversifying alone doesn’t always lead to equitable outcomes for underrepresented groups.

The racial justice institute begins at 9 a.m. on the first floor of the hotel convention center (across Oliver Street from the main hotel) and runs through 6 p.m.

Creating Change runs through Sunday, Jan. 19 at the Sheraton Dallas, 400 N. Oliver St. To register and for more information, visit Creating Change online.

— David Taffet