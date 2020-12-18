Jeremy Hawpe, left, and Brad Pritchett. (Photo by Sheryl Lanzel)

From Staff Reports

In a year when pandemic-related restrictions have caused nonprofits to either take their fundraising events online, scale them back drastically or even cancel them completely, the Dallas/Fort Worth Black Tie Dinner — the nation’s largest LGBTQ fundraising dinner — this week distributed $875,000 to its 17 beneficiaries.

Black Tie Dinner officials handed the funds out Thursday night, Dec. 17, during the Digital Wrap Party, which was underwritten by BBVA & Lexus.

Most of the distribution amount was generated through the Black Tie Dinner’s first-ever “Black Tie LIVE” give-a-thon television special, which reached an audience of more than 30,000 in nearly 100 Texas cities, 47 U.S. states and eight different countries via television and digital platforms.

“As we know, 2020 has proven to be a year of challenges and pivots,” said Black Tie Dinner Co-Chair Jeremy Hawpe. “We were blown away by the support of our sponsors, allies and the LGBTQ+ community throughout 2020 and for Black Tie LIVE. We were able to reach nearly more than 10 times the audience through our give-a-thon television special than [we would have with an] in-person dinner.

“Due to the success of Black Tie LIVE and the dedication of our board, supporters and sponsors, we were able to distribute close to or more than the previous year’s total for most of our local beneficiaries, which is a huge accomplishment,” Hawpe added.

In previous years, about half of Black Tie’s proceeds would go to the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, and local beneficiaries could increase their respective distribution amounts by going above and beyond with assigned requirements, such as selling raffle ticket sales, donating auction items and more. But during this “difficult and unprecedented year,” the Black Tie Dinner board voted to distribute all funds evenly.

This year’s beneficiaries and the funds they received are:

• AIDS Outreach Center: $48,546

• AIDS Services of Dallas: $48,996

• Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star: $49,296

• Cathedral of Hope United Church of Christ: $49,101

• Celebration Community Church: $50,421

• Coalition for Aging LGBT: $25,136

• Equality Texas Foundation: $49,221

• Health Education Learning Project: $53,091

• Human Rights Campaign Foundation: $76,001

• Lambda Legal Defense and Education Fund: $50,021

• Legacy Counseling Center: $49,371

• Northaven United Methodist Church: $75,147

• Planned Parenthood of Greater North Texas: $52,491

• Promise House: $48,546

• Resource Center: $50,271

• Turtle Creek Chorale: $49,746

• Uptown Players, Inc.: $49,596

Also during Thursday night’s Digital Wrap Party, Black Tie officials announced the 40th annual dinner will be held Nov. 13, 2021, at Sheraton Dallas Hotel. Hawpe, who has been co-chair for 2019 and 2020, will be stepping down from that position. Terry Loftis will become junior co-chair, and 2020 Co-Chair Brad Pritchette will be senior co-chair for 2021.

“We would like to thank Jeremy Hawpe for his service and leadership the past two years,” Pritchett said. “He leaves an incredible legacy as co-chair, including 2019’s record distribution amount and the very successful Black Tie LIVE give-a-thon television event this year. I’m looking forward to partnering and leading with Terry Loftis as we move into our historic 40th year.”

Pritchett and Hawpe also announced the Black Tie board’s first-year members for 2021. They are Mackenzie Salenger and Lec Garcia.