Black Tie Dinner committee members on Thursday night, May 9, unveiled the theme for the 43rd annual Black Tie Dinner set for Nov. 16 at the Sheraton Dallas: With the theme “Simulation,” a press release noted, “promises to transform the ballroom into a realm where anything is possible.”

Black Tie Dinner Senior Co-Chiar Dustin Vyers said, “This year we will immerse ourselves in ‘Simulation’ — an evening where we envision a world in which the LGBTQ+ community is not attacked or merely tolerated, but celebrated and uplifted.”

Also announced on Thursday night at the Dessert B4 Dinner kickoff event was part of the entertainment lineup for the dinner: Indie pop duo Fly By Midnight will bring “their electrifying and dynamic energy to this year’s dinner … fresh off their fourth album and currently on their The Thrill U.S. tour.”

(Photos courtesy of Turk Studio)

While the annual raffle for a Mercedes-Benz vehicle has been a premier part of Black Tie Dinner for years, this year brings the raffle back — but with a twist. Rather than buying raffle tickets for a chance to win a specific donated vehicle, this year buying a $100 raffle ticket gets you the opportunity to win a credit of $45,000 toward the purchase of the vehicle of your choice from Park Place Motorcars Dallas.

Get your raffle tickets now at BlackTie.org/Raffle.

Tables for the 43rd Annual Black Tie Dinner just became available, starting at $5,000. To secure a spot in the ballroom by becoming a Table Host, visit BlackTie.org/Tables.

Black Tie Dinner officials also announced the first award recipients for 2024, with Han Seth Lu named as the 2024 Richard Weaver Volunteer Award recipient “for his inspiring commitment and support of the organization as well as its beneficiaries.”

Landon Richie was named the 2024 Trailblazer Award recipient “for his dedication to advocacy and tireless work with the Transgender Education Network of Texas.

Junior Co-Chair Liliana Villarreal said, “The Trailblazer Award is a symbol of gratitude for those who dare to challenge the status quo and inspire us all to stand up, speak out, and make a difference. Landon is a true trailblazer, and we are honored to recognize him.”

Sponsorship opportunities are still available for the 43rd Annual Black Tie Dinner. For more information on how to get involved and support the organization, visit BlackTie.org.

— Tammye Nash