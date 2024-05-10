Dear Dallas Voice Readers,

As we mark the milestone of our 40th anniversary, I find myself reflecting on the journey we’ve traveled together, celebrating our history while eagerly embracing the future that lies ahead. For four decades, Dallas Voice has been more than just a publication; it’s been a beacon of hope, a voice for equality and a cornerstone of our vibrant LGBTQ community.

When Dallas Voice was founded 40 years ago, our community wanted to be seen, heard and valued. We demanded recognition, fought for equality and sought to create a world where every individual could live authentically and without fear of discrimination. Today, as we continue to navigate the complexities of our journey towards full acceptance and equality, Dallas Voice stands as a steadfast ally, committed to amplifying our voices and advocating for our rights.

I vividly recall the moment I first picked up a copy of Dallas Voice in 1991.

As a young activist, I devoured every word, finding inspiration, and a sense of belonging within its pages. The stories of resilience, courage and community solidarity resonated deeply with me then, just as they do now. Dallas Voice has been a catalyst for change, a source of empowerment, and a testament to the strength of our community’s spirit.

Through the years, Dallas Voice has evolved and expanded, embracing new technologies and platforms to better serve our readership. From our humble beginnings as a weekly newspaper to our current status as an integrated multimedia company, we’ve remained dedicated to delivering comprehensive, insightful and engaging content across print, digital and social media channels. Our commitment to excellence and innovation continues to drive us forward, ensuring that Dallas Voice remains at the forefront of LGBTQ media.

As we celebrate this significant milestone, let us not forget the visionaries who paved the way for us — Robert Moore and Don Ritz — whose unwavering dedication and foresight laid the foundation for Dallas Voice’s enduring legacy. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the staff members, past and present, who have contributed to our publication’s success over the years. Your passion, talent and hard work are truly appreciated.

To our loyal readers, I extend my deepest thanks for your continued support and patronage. Your unwavering commitment to Dallas Voice is a testament to the importance of having a voice for our beloved LGBTQ community. Together, let us continue to uplift, empower and celebrate each other as we journey towards a future of equality, acceptance and love.

In closing, I invite you to join us as we embark on the next chapter of our community’s story. Pick up a copy of Dallas Voice every Friday, engage with us on social media and support the businesses that invest in our community’s future. Together, we can ensure that our voices are heard, that our stories are told and that our legacy endures for generations to come.

Thank you for 40 incredible years; here’s to many more!

Warm regards,

Leo Cusimano

Publisher | President

Dallas Voice | OUT North Texas