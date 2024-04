Get ready for a masterclass in drag excellence when Maddelynn Hatter, Vander Von Odd, Evah Destruction, Louisianna Purchase, Salem Moon and Mulan Alexander present Banshee Fort Worth, a multimedia drag experience, at Red Goose Saloon in Fort Worth.

……………….

North Texas favorite Liz Mikal has been performing on Broadway for the last year.

But she is back in Dallas now to star in Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer opening May 2 at Bishop Arts Theatre.