Everybody likes a chance to get dressed up and be fancy sometimes. But then again, sometimes, you just wanna dress down, chill out and enjoy great food and great company, all for a great cause. And AIDS Services of Dallas’ annual No Tie Dinner gives you all that — and more. The event returning this year after two years of COVID with a focus on friends and supporters of ASD gathering at the Frontiers of Flight Museum, 6911 Lemmon Ave., for an evening of drinks, fabulous desserts from some of Dallas’ finest caterers, dancing and a live auction. Visit NoTieDinner.org for more details.

Vote for equality

Equality Texas, the Austin-based LGBTQ advocacy organization, has recently hired Gordy Carmona as its new field coordinator for the Plano/Collin County area, and Gordy is already hard at work. He is hosting the organization’s first turn out the vote event of the season at 7 p.m. Friday, April 8, at Scruff Duffies, 5865 Kincaid Road. The LGBTQ community has made great strides toward equality in the last couple of decades, but anti-LGBTQ forces have made it clear they are not giving up their efforts to shove us back in our closets. We have to win at the ballot box if we want to keep our progress safe, so go help Gordy get out the vote.

The arty season

Spring has sprung — or is, at least, springing as we speak — and that means that it is arts and crafts festival season in North Texas. This weekend — Saturday and Sunday, April 9-10 — the Turtle Creek Spring Arts and Crafts Festival transforms Reverchon Park into a fabulous art gallery, showcasing 125 local and regional painters, photographers, sculptors, jewelers and other artisans. The festival is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m.-5 p..m. Sunday.

Ye olde Faire

It was just a couple of weeks ago that we all “sprang forward” with Daylight Savings Time. But beginning this weekend, you get to step back in time with Scarborough Renaissance Faire. The fair, located at 2511 FM 66 in Waxahachie (just south of Dallas and Fort Worth) offers the renaissance experience in a recreated 16th century village, complete with royalty and wenches, knights and knaves, artisans and performers. Scarborough Renaissance Festival is open Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and on Memorial Day Monday, through May 30. Check SRFestival.com for more info.