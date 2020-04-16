BenDeLaCreme, drag star and alumnus of RuPaul’s Drag Race and Drag Race All Stars, has rescheduled the tour of her critically acclaimed, narrative-cabaret, BenDeLaCreme is… Ready to Be Committed, from this spring to the spring of 2021 due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

BenDeLaCreme will announce a rescheduled UK tour for 2021 shortly.

Written, directed and produced by BenDeLaCreme, BenDeLaCreme is… Ready to Be Committed showcases the multifaceted superstar at her best.

The rescheduled tour begins April 8, 2021 at the Academy of Music in Northampton, Mass., and includes dates at Port City Music Hall in Portland, Maine, the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C., Majestic Theatre in Detroit, Mich., Wooly’s in Des Moines Iowa, Muse Event Center in Minneapolis, Minn., and Thalia Hall in Chicago before coming to Texas Theatre in Dallas on April 20.

More rescheduled dates will be announced shortly.

Tour officials said, “To help out the venues and their respective staff during this unprecedented time — as many of them are independent and nonprofit institutions — we kindly ask that fans hold onto their previously purchased tickets.”

Visit BenDeLaCreme’s website here for more dates and information.

— Tammye Nash