Abounding Prosperity Inc. is hosting a Webinex meeting Friday, April 17, at 4 p.m., for those who have questions about COVID-19 and managing unemployment and resources (essential needs) during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

API Director of Public Affairs Ahmad Goree, North Texas Food Bank’s Director of Marketing and Communications Anna Kurian, and Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas Resource Development and Deployment Manager Richard Perez are the panelists for the meeting. They will be discussing the economic impact stimulus payments, resources for the unemployed, food stamps and tips to navigate through the economic crisis.

Everyone will have the chance to submit questions to be answered by the panelists. Those questions should be emailed to ngreen@aboundingprosperity.org.

To download the Webinex software go here. The meeting number, or access code, is 628 940 933, and the meeting password is 04172020.

To call in from a mobile device in the U.S., call 1-408-418-9388.

To join from a video system or application, or to join using Microsoft Lync or Microsoft Skype for Business, dial 628940933@aboundingprosperityinc.my.webex.com.