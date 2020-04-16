Johanna Metzger, a transgender woman, was murdered in Maryland on Saturday, April 11. Metzger, who is from Pennsylvania, was at a rehab center in Baltimore, according to Baltimore TV station WMAR.

According to Metzger’s mother, her daughter was a college graduate who played a number of musical instruments. Metzger was stabbed to death on a Baltimore street.

In 10 years, there have been 10 murders of transgender women in Baltimore. This is the sixth murder of a transgender woman in the U.S. this year, according to Transgriot’s Monica Roberts.

Baltimore Safe Haven, an LGBTQ community center, organized an online vigil on Zoom on Wednesday.

— David Taffet