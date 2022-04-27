Internet/TV/phone service provider Astound Broadband powered by Grande, formerly known as Grande Communications, announced this week that the company has given a donation totaling almost $175,000 to three different organizations across the state. Equality Texas, Texas Diversity Council and Texas Women’s Foundation will each receive a donation of $58,333.

A press release announcing the donations explained that, following a recent brand transition to Astound Broadband, the organization “has been focusing on its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, not only making internal changes to continue to pursue its commitment to improving diversity and fairness, but extending it to the communities it serves as well.”

The press released continued, “As part of a company-wide effort that resulted from employee feedback and suggestions, the company has committed to supporting organizations that have a commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion.”

Mike Carrosquilla, senior vice president and general manager, said, “Giving back to the local communities we have been a part of for years is part of our deep-rooted efforts to invest in strengthening our communities. Our DEI efforts and initiatives support astounding nonprofit organizations that make an enormous contribution to improving the quality of life for many Texans.”

The Texas Diversity Council is a nonprofit organization committed to fostering a learning environment for organizations to grow and leverage their knowledge of diversity. Astound’s donation will support TXDC’s 2022 Texas LGBTQ+ Unity Conference and the DiversityFIRST Certification Program, which prepares professionals to create and lead successful diversity, equity and inclusion strategies for organizational excellence.

National Diversity Council CEO Angeles Valenciano said, “We are grateful for Astound’s support of our services and programs. This generous gift allows us to continue our efforts to champion and advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace and our communities.”

Equality Texas CEO Ricardo Martinez said, “We are humbled to be one of the three selected recipients of Astound Broadband’s incredibly generous investment … . Investing in the work that organizations like ours focus on is critical. We hope this gift helps promote and increase civic engagement in communities and develop a landscape where change is possible and sustainable over time.”

The donation to Equality Texas will support the organization’s work to protect the rights of LGBTQ Texans by educating activists, community leaders, and elected officials about LGBTQ issues and how to use their individual power to create lasting change.

Texas Women’s Foundation will be using the donation to support its numerous programs and events that advance economic and leadership opportunities for women, girls, and families in Texas. “We are grateful to Astound for supporting Texas Women’s Foundation and the many women and girls we support across Texas,” said Miki Woodard, president and CEO. “We look forward to a continued partnership making real progress so that women and girls statewide can go from surviving to thriving.”

Earlier this year, Grande Communications’ regional brands — RCN, Grande, enTouch, Wave, Digital West — united under the name Astound Broadband, reflecting its evolution and its vision for the future, according to the press release: “Astound Broadband is at the forefront of the residential connectivity transformation, providing customers award-winning services in eight of the top ten metro areas in the country. From volunteerism to delivering affordable, reliable internet to under-represented families through the Affordable Connectivity Program; to expanding its work with women and minority-owned businesses; to investing in hyper-local partnerships that drive economic growth, Astound is committed to doing its part to make a difference in the communities where they live, work, and play.”

— Tammye Nash