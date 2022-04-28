Ten years ago this month, JCPenney launched a Father’s Day Campaign featuring two gay dads. That’s when all hell broke loose. Brian and Colman sit down with one of those dads, Cooper Koch, to discuss the fallout of the ad, the triumphs of being authentic, and what it’s like to raise two teenage children in today’s chaotic climate.

For as long as he can remember, Cooper Koch has been a storyteller. Usually making people laugh, typically as the butt of most of his own jokes. Professionally, Cooper is also a storyteller. As the founder of PR Firm Cooper Smith Agency, he is trusted with developing and telling the stories of his clients. He is also the Founder and Publisher of He Said Dallas, an online source of things to do, see, buy, enjoy, etc. in Dallas … all from a witty gay perspective, and storyteller on his blog CoopedUp.com and his daily Facebook Live show (weekdays, 4:30 on Facebook). He previously contributed regularly to Huffington Post’s Queer Voices section.