To celebrate International Family Equality Day, Equality Texas, Trans Kids and Families of Texas, Family Equality, and the North Texas Gay and Lesbian Alliance are getting together for a picnic.

Equality Texas Collin County Field Coordinator Gordy Carmona said in an email, “Just bring your family, blankets, and picnic chairs. We will provide the hamburgers (beef and plant based), all beef hot dogs, dessert and nonalcoholic beverages.”

The picnic will also feature a face painter, bounce house and even more fun at the park.

The event starts at 3:30 p.m. and Heights Park, 711 W Arapaho Road, Richardson. Prism Health North Texas and LIFE Community Enrichment are the sponsors.

“We hope that you join us to mingle with the families in attendance and see why it’s important that we continue providing spaces like these LGBTQIA+ families and celebrate diversity in all its wonderful colors and forms,” Carmona said.

— David Taffet