AspenOUT announced it will hold a “Lite” version for its 44th annual Gay Ski Week, the oldest LGBTQ ski week in the U.S. The event takes place Jan. 17-24.

Aspen Gay Ski Week will be presented with the following changes, based on current state and county restrictions:

Virtual events: Virtual events are being planned, so that people in Aspen and all over the globe can enjoy. Events may include Drag Queen Bingo, Piano Showtune Night and Virtual Happy Hours.

Rainbow Flag Reveal: Each year, a giant rainbow flag is held by skiers as they descend Aspen Mountain. In 2021, the event will be streaming live. The rainbow flag, which will be updated with Transgender and BLM colors, will make its way down the slope as heartwarming stories of past AspenOUT benefactors are featured. This will be a special opportunity for viewers to donate to our organization that in turn, benefits many LGBT organizations.

The opening reception, Belly Up events, Downhill Competition, Top of the Mountain Party and Pool Party will not be held in 2021.

“We realize that the comfort level of traveling during this time is a personal decision, and we would like to offer those who are inclined to do so the opportunity to enjoy the perks of being an Aspen Gay Ski Week participant,” said Kevin McManamon, executive director of AspenOUT.

Limelight Hotel returns as the host hotel, offering luxurious accommodations in the heart of Aspen. Guests can take advantage of Aspen Gay Ski Week’s discounted lift tickets and rental packages on the four mountains of Aspen. AspenOUT benefits from guests booking hotel, lift tickets and rentals on its site.

— David Taffet