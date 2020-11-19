Dallas-based Todd Interests this week announced two new culinary concepts opening within Thompson Dallas in the historic George Dahl-designed building, The National — Nine and Catbird.

Nine, a new casual dining spot is now open on the ninth floor serving breakfast and lunch. Catbird is the new restaurant, lounge and rooftop bar located on the 10th floor that will provide dinner service and offer a selection of signature and classic cocktails beginning Nov. 27.

Both concepts will be under the direction of Jonathon Geffrard, a 12-year veteran of Hillstone Restaurant Group and now part of the Thompson Dallas team as director of restaurants, bars and events, as well as executive chef and director of culinary Jeramie Robison, formerly of Uchi and The Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek.

Nine is a “bright space filled with natural light and a staff that brings the room to life” with “views of the pool available from several tables” to create “a truly unique atmosphere,” Geffrard said.

Catbird, he continued, “is a highly sensory experience” with varied textures that are “brought to life with the energy of the bartenders shaking martinis in unison.”

Preston Paine, most recently the chef de partie at Eleven Madison Park in New York City, joins the Thompson Dallas team as Catbird’s chef de cuisine.

The breakfast and lunch menus at Nine will feature approachable yet healthy dishes such as sourdough pancakes, chef’s breakfast potatoes with house pickled peppers, chicken orzo soup complemented with lemon oil, market fish of the day and homemade pastas.

The dinner menu at Catbird will include shareable plates such as a miso salmon over sushi rice, wagyu beef with a savory pho-like broth, creamed shishito dip, poached king crab topped with a cilantro stem kosho and vegan dishes such as a braised rutabaga skewer.

Geffrard has curated a beverage program at both restaurants that includes, at Nine, refreshing offerings like a lemongrass cooler and gin cocktail infused with basil and strawberry. Catbird’s cocktails will be served either classic or signature-style, with plans for table-side drink service to begin in the coming months featuring choose-your-own spirits and garnishings from a portable martini cart.

Nine will be open daily from 7a.m.-11 a.m. for breakfast and from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. for lunch. Catbird will be open for dinner daily at 4 p.m., closing Sunday-Tuesday at 9:30 p.m., Wednesday-Thursday at 10:30 p.m., and Friday and Saturday at 12:30 a.m.

