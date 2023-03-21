Art For Change presents cast members from the North American tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical in a special, one-night only benefit show happening Monday, March 27, in The Rose Room, inside S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is “the story of Truth, Beauty, Freedom and Love.” But it also tells the story of Satine, a beautiful woman dying of tuberculosis, and the man who loves her. Today, TB causes an estimated 1.5 million deaths around the world and infects one-quarter of the world’s population.

“Our company believes in the power of art to create change, and with the generosity and support of this incredible community, we hope to bring attention and awareness to an often neglected disease,” Tamrin Goldberg, a cast member and one of the benefit organizers, said in a press release. “Together, we can stop TB!”

Tickets to ART FOR CHANGE: Moulin Rouge! The Musical Sings for TB Elimination start at $20 for standing room, and include $30 general admission and $75 VIP options. Tickets are available here or by using the scannable code in the image above. If you can’t attend but would like to donate to the cause, scan the “Donate” button in the image above.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

— Tammye Nash