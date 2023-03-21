The president of West Texas A&M University canceled a student-run drag show that was to benefit the Trevor Project. WTAMU is located in Canyon, south of Amarillo.

In a letter to students, faculty and staff, President Walter V. Wendler wrote, “A harmless drag show? No such thing.”

Wendler went on to compare drag to performing in blackface. He describe drag as making fun of women and somehow brings in Madison and Jefferson.

“Drag shows are derisive, divisive and demoralizing misogyny, no matter the stated intent,” he wrote. “I do not support any show, performance or artistic expression which denigrates others — in this case, women — for any reason.”

He asks, in his letter, if a drag show preserves a single thread of human dignity. “I think not,” he answers.

Wendler describes the Trevor Project in somewhat neutral terms. “The nonprofit organization focuses on suicide prevention — a noble cause — in the LGBTQ community,” he writes. “Any person considering self-harm for any reason is tragic.”

Yes, and canceling a fundraiser on the campus will increase the number of calls to the Trevor hotline.

— David Taffet