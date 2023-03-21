Dallas County Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution introduced by Commissioner Theresa Daniel and seconded by Commissioner Elba Garcia recognizing March 31 as Transgender Day of Visibility. The resolution honors the transgender community for contributing “to the growing diversity and prosperity of Dallas County.”

Commissioners presented the resolution to Stonewall Democrats President Susie Hess, Dallas LGBT Bar Association President Callie Butcher and trans youth advocate Rachel Gonzalez.

Here’s the full text of the resolution:

Transgender Day of Visibility 2023_FINAL

— David Taffet