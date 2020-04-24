M. Wilcox Design selected Christi Meril’s ‘The Power of Love’ as its signature art piece, above; while Morgan Farrow was moved by Melissa Auberty’s ‘Shiloh,’ below.

Designers share a checklist for selecting art for your own living space

FINE ART

If the lockdown hadn’t hit, we would all currently be enjoying Thrift Studio, the month-long pop-up wherein many local designers, artists and artisans, retailers and galleries contribute works and vignettes to showcase trends in luxury home furnishings. (More than just a sale, it’s also a charity: 100 percent of proceeds benefit Dwell with Dignity, the charity that supports families facing poverty have quality living conditions.)

The event had to be postponed, although there’s an online auction version of it going forward until the end of the month. And while the charity still has a need for good living conditions for its clients, we all might need tips for improving our spaces more than ever. So we asked eight designers to offer their advice about how to select artwork for your home. Here’s what they said.

Ashley Engles of M. Wilcox Design. The best tip I can give someone for artwork is just to pick something that sparks happiness. Art can be so personal, and it really is the perfect way to show a little personality in any space.

Carolyn Isler of Twelve Twenty. Art should lead the way and set the tone for the room. Follow your heart!

Cathy Kincaid of Cathy Kincaid Interiors. Choose only what you love!

Leslie Jenkins of Jenkins Interiors. It has to speak to you, first and foremost. But also, buy art from reputable artists.

Josh Pickering of Pickering House. Art is about the story it tells, or the one you tell about how you found it. Collect what you love, and what makes for the best cocktail conversations — don’t buy pieces that are simply decorative.

Lindley Arthur of Lindley Arthur Interior Designs. When choosing artwork, the only rule is that you love it. We encourage our clients to find art that is meaningful to them, as opposed to something that just matches the room’s color scheme.

Kerri Goldfarb, Mia Brous and Louise Marsh of Madre. Art doesn’t have to coordinate along with the décor. You should select pieces that speak to you.

Morgan Farrow of Morgan Farrow Designs. It has to move you… so every time you engage with it, you feel something.

— Arnold Wayne Jones

To participate in Dwell with Dignity’s online auction, visit ThriftStudio.com.