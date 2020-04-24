The Rev. Christopher Thomas

Protests around the country question the legality as well as morality of shelter-in-place

Over the last couple of weeks, a variety of groups have staged protests around the country, calling on elected officials to end the COVID-19 lockdown, questioning both the legality and the morality of the numerous disaster declarations.

In Austin, Infowars podcast host Alex Jones organized a demonstration outside the Texas Capitol on Saturday, April 18. The “You Can’t Close America” protest included anti-vaccine advocates, with protesters holding signs supportive of President Trump and denouncing the country’s foremost epidemiologist, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Signs read, “We are not prisoners,” and “My body my choice” with a face mask crossed out, to stress they were protesting COVID-10 quarantines, not anti-choice abortion laws.

On Tuesday, April 21, a group of folks under the banner of Park Cities Republican Women protested in Dealey Plaza, saying they had the right to decide for themselves when to go out and where to shop.

On social media, a number of people, including some in the LGBT community, have posted videos and pictures of themselves partying in groups, ignoring social distancing and flaunting the stay at home orders in place in both the city of Dallas and Dallas County.

On the other hand, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on March 29 signed one of the strictest quarantines in the country that applies to people traveling into Texas from Louisiana, enforcing it with troopers at all major state highway crossings from Louisiana.

Louisiana has had three times the number of deaths as Texas with one-sixth the population.

“A covered person [someone traveling to Texas from Louisiana] shall remain in the designated quarantine location for a period of 14 days or the duration of the person’s presence in Texas, whichever is shorter, leaving only to seek medical care or to depart from Texas,” the order reads.

The order says Department of Public Safety special agents will visit the place of quarantine unannounced to confirm covered persons are complying. Failure to comply could result in fines up to $1,000 and up to 180 days in jail.

But are quarantines and stay at home orders legal?

Chapter 418 of the Texas Government Code refers to emergency management powers of the governor regarding law enforcement and public protection. The section is referred to as the Texas Disaster Act of 1975.

The law makes the governor responsible for protecting people from dangers “presented by disasters” by giving him “broad authority to fulfill that responsibility.” The section gives the governor the power to issue executive order that have “the force and effect of law.”

The governor “may use all available resources necessary to cope with disaster” and “may control ingress and egress to and from a disaster area and the movement of persons and the occupancy of premises in the area.”

In this case, the entire state has, in effect, been declared a disaster area.

The fine and jail term are also prescribed by Section 418 of the code. That’s why Abbott imposed a $1,000 fine and up to 180 days in jail for anyone coming from Louisiana breaking quarantine.

There are limitations to the governor’s powers under this section of the law. He may not interfere with the dissemination of news but may require TV, radio and newspapers to issue public service messages.

The governor also may not interfere with the work of police or firefighters, and he cannot order the confiscation of firearms or ammunition from a person who is legally possessing those weapons.

But while powers given to elected officials under Texas law are clear, the constitutionality of the current law hasn’t been tested in court. Still shelter-in-place and even stricter quarantines appear to be legal under Texas law.

Regardless of the legality of the orders, the question remains: Why would people be protesting stay at home orders that are designed to prevent the spread of an illness that has already killed more than 48,000 people in the U.S. in the last month?

Counselor Jimmy Owen said the insistence on protesting and breaking quarantine reflects where some people are developmentally.

“They’re not looking at the long term,” he said, “not thinking of the concept of mortality.”

People begin to understand their mortality “as they grow into their adulthood,” he explained, adding,

“Ultimately, it comes from a place of ‘I need to live my life to the fullest.”

But he said from what he’s seen, most people in Dallas are following the rules and taking things thoughtfully.

And he thinks the LGBT community, especially those who lived through the AIDS crisis, are taking things very seriously.

“We’ve seen what happens when you don’t follow rules in ways other communities have not,” Owen said, referring to using safer sex and educating others as the LGBT community did during the AIDS crisis.

Some are using religious freedom as their justification to break the rules and demanding churches be exempt from social distancing. The Rev. Christopher Thomas, rector of St. Thomas the Apostle Episcopal Church, called those protesters selfish, although he said he understands people who want to get back to work because they have to feed their families.

But that’s not who he’s seeing protesting stay-at-home orders. He said the overarching religious principle is “What is the greater good?”

“Where are we meeting the risen Christ?” he asked. Of people he has seen in supermarkets this week without face masks, he said, “That’s selfish. You’re hurting other people.”

Thomas called demonstrators who are not worried about the health of other people un-Christian. “When materialistic needs cloud your vision,” he said, that’s not Christian. And, he said, the demonstrators who probably call themselves pro-life, don’t seem to actually value life based on their behavior.

But Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s latest statement on ending the quarantines — “There are more important things than living” — left Thomas speechless. “That does take my breath away,” he said. “That’s not the Christ I know.”

COVID-19 FACTS

How does the virus spread? The virus that causes COVID-19 is thought to spread primarily from person to person, mainly through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Does the virus live in water? Coronavirus hasn’t been found in drinking water.

How long does the virus live in the air? Up to 3 hours.

Can the virus be transmitted through food? Coronavirus doesn’t seem to spread through food. Still, wash fruits and vegetables under running water before eating them.

How long does the virus live on other surfaces?

Aluminum: 2-8 hours

Ceramics: 5 days

Copper: Up to 4 hours

Cardboard: Up to 24 hours

Glass: Up to 5 days

Paper: A few minutes to 5 days

Plastic: 2-3 days

Stainless steel: 2-3 days

Wood: 4 days